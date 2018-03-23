Maddie Walker’s Scoring Leads Cate Girls Lacrosse Past Simi Valley

Lacrosse

Maddie Erickson pumped in four consecutive goals in the second half and finished with eight goals, leading Cate girls lacrosse to a 14-8 win over Simi Valley on Friday.

Erickson and Brie Walker got the Rams going in the first half, each scoring three goals for a 6-1 halftime lead.

Cate struck quickly in the second half as Kenzie Davidson found an opening in the slot and scored her first varsity goal. Erickson then went off for her four consecutive goals.

Simi Valley stepped up its game and cut into the lead, but goals by Daphne McKeefry and Walker sealed the win for the Rams.

Coach Renee Mack praised the play of midfielders Walker, Erickson and Julia Farner. Freshman Josie Erickson (Maddie's sister) assisted on one of her sister's goals and recovered the most uncontested ground balls. Freshman Lilly Rhiel had five interceptions and goalie Liza Borghesani had four saves.

Cate hosts rival Thacher at home on Tuesday.