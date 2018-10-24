Wednesday, October 24 , 2018, 10:27 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Cross Country

Maddy Funk Leads San Marcos Girls to County Cross Country Championship

Santa Maria wins boys title; Dos Pueblos girls and boys finish in second place

San Marcos girls cross country champion
The San Marcos girls country team won the Santa Barbara County Championship and Maddy Funk, top left, captured the individual title. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 24, 2018 | 9:13 p.m.

Led by individual champion Madison Funk, the San Marcos girls cross country team captured the Santa Barbara County Championship on Wednesday at River Park in Lompoc.

The Royals had six runners finish in the top 20 and scored 28 points. Dos Pueblos edged Righetti for second place, 104-106.

Santa Maria, led by individual winner Yair Torres, won the boys' county title with 42 points. Dos Pueblos, behind runner-up Joseph Pearlman and third-place Nathaniel Getachew, came in second with 83 points.

Funk was dominant on the 3-mile course, winning in 18:14.20.  Her teammates also shined. Marie Diederichs was fourth in 19:04.80, Camille Lubach came in sixth (19:18.90), Lorena Guerrero was seventh (19:32.90), Quiana Roderick, 12th (20:06), Talia Hamilton, 16th (20:19.40) and Louisa Zadeh, 20th (20:27.20).

Cate freshman Anna DiSorbo was the girls varsity runner-up in 18:43.40, Kiely West of Santa Ynez was third in 18:47.40 and Hanni Richter of Santa Ynez came in fifth in 19:13.30.

Maddy Funk Click to view larger
Maddy Funk of San Marcos ran away from the field. (Michele Nichols photo)

“She had a sensational race to finish second overall,” Cate coach Karl Weiss said of DiSorbo. “Her time on the flat River Park layout is the fastest time ever by a Cate girl runner—24 seconds faster than legendary Cate alum Mackenzie Walsh’s run in 2009.  No Cate female runner has ever finished in the top three in the county before.”

Carpinteria’s Shaylah Alvarez placed 8th (19:35.10) and her twin sister Savannah Alvarez was 11th (20:00.40).

Molly Gans was the top runner for Dos Pueblos, coming in 10th (19:55.20), Emmi Wyttenbach was 21st (20:34) and Zoe Geller was 22nd (20:39).

“Molly Gans and Zoe Geller had personal bests,” DP girls coach Micks Purnell said. “That’s really good since we had a hard workout on Monday and the girls were training through, looking to do really well in the league final next Tuesday.

“A couple of our varsity girls couldn't be here today because of commitments such as the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy fall trip. But they'll be back next week for the league meet.”

Santa Barbara’s top finisher was Elena Everest in 27th with a personal best of 21:04.

County cross country meet 2018
Yair Torres of Santa Maria leads a pack of runners that includes Sergio Jaracuaro of Pioneer Valley (right), Joseph Pearlman of Dos Pueblos (center back) and Nathaniel Getachew of DP (left). (Michele Nichols photo)

"We had four girls run personal bests today,” said Dons’ coach Olivia Perdices. “I love how this group races together and for each other. Elena is running really well right now and the whole group just keeps learning and improving every week.”

Torres won a close boys race in which five runners broke 16 minutes. He finished in 15:30.80.

DP’s Pearlman and Getachew ran 15:33.20 and 15:33.40, respectively, Cedric Callado came in fourth (15:37.4) and Santa Barbara’s Jake Ballantine (15:49.90) completed the top five.

"All seven of our boys ran season best times,” Perdices said of her Dons. “Next week should be some great racing. We ran without Colin Hurtado, who's been our number two man all year. We're just being cautious and making sure he's ready for Channel League Finals next week. He makes a huge difference in our scoring.”

DP boys coach Nash Jimenez was pleased his team’s effort.

“Joseph Pearlman and Nathaniel Getachew are consistent in being on the leaders all the way through the race and in position to finish in top three and get us a good score,” Jimenez said. “Foster Young (23rd, 16:34.60) had a great race and was our third finisher today.”

Will Snyder was the top finisher for San Marcos in sixth place in 16:03. He was followed by Sergio Jaracuaro of Pioneer Valley (7th, 16:07) Osvaldo Espinoza of Cabrillo (8th, 16:10.10) and Will Goddard of Midland (9th, 16:10.30)

Carpinteria’s Caleb Classen came in 10th in 16:12.20.

Boys Team Scores

1. Santa Maria 42

2. Dos Pueblos 83

3. Cabrillo (Lompoc) 119

4. Pioneer Valley 128

5. San Marcos 135

6. Midland 180

7. Santa Barbara 185

8. Lompoc 228

9. Orcutt Academy Charter 233

10. Cate 247

11. Santa Ynez 247

12. Righetti 295

13. Providence 350

Girls Team Scores

1. San Marcos 28

2. Dos Pueblos 104

3. Righetti 106

4. Santa Maria 122

5. Cate 131

6. Santa Ynez 138

7. Lompoc 157

8. Cabrillo (Lompoc) 209

9. Santa Barbara 219

10. Pioneer Valley 238

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 