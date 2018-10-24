Maddy Funk Leads San Marcos Girls to County Cross Country Championship

Cross Country

Led by individual champion Madison Funk, the San Marcos girls cross country team captured the Santa Barbara County Championship on Wednesday at River Park in Lompoc.

The Royals had six runners finish in the top 20 and scored 28 points. Dos Pueblos edged Righetti for second place, 104-106.

Santa Maria, led by individual winner Yair Torres, won the boys' county title with 42 points. Dos Pueblos, behind runner-up Joseph Pearlman and third-place Nathaniel Getachew, came in second with 83 points.

Funk was dominant on the 3-mile course, winning in 18:14.20. Her teammates also shined. Marie Diederichs was fourth in 19:04.80, Camille Lubach came in sixth (19:18.90), Lorena Guerrero was seventh (19:32.90), Quiana Roderick, 12th (20:06), Talia Hamilton, 16th (20:19.40) and Louisa Zadeh, 20th (20:27.20).

Cate freshman Anna DiSorbo was the girls varsity runner-up in 18:43.40, Kiely West of Santa Ynez was third in 18:47.40 and Hanni Richter of Santa Ynez came in fifth in 19:13.30.

“She had a sensational race to finish second overall,” Cate coach Karl Weiss said of DiSorbo. “Her time on the flat River Park layout is the fastest time ever by a Cate girl runner—24 seconds faster than legendary Cate alum Mackenzie Walsh’s run in 2009. No Cate female runner has ever finished in the top three in the county before.”

Carpinteria’s Shaylah Alvarez placed 8th (19:35.10) and her twin sister Savannah Alvarez was 11th (20:00.40).

Molly Gans was the top runner for Dos Pueblos, coming in 10th (19:55.20), Emmi Wyttenbach was 21st (20:34) and Zoe Geller was 22nd (20:39).

“Molly Gans and Zoe Geller had personal bests,” DP girls coach Micks Purnell said. “That’s really good since we had a hard workout on Monday and the girls were training through, looking to do really well in the league final next Tuesday.

“A couple of our varsity girls couldn't be here today because of commitments such as the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy fall trip. But they'll be back next week for the league meet.”

Santa Barbara’s top finisher was Elena Everest in 27th with a personal best of 21:04.

"We had four girls run personal bests today,” said Dons’ coach Olivia Perdices. “I love how this group races together and for each other. Elena is running really well right now and the whole group just keeps learning and improving every week.”

Torres won a close boys race in which five runners broke 16 minutes. He finished in 15:30.80.

DP’s Pearlman and Getachew ran 15:33.20 and 15:33.40, respectively, Cedric Callado came in fourth (15:37.4) and Santa Barbara’s Jake Ballantine (15:49.90) completed the top five.

"All seven of our boys ran season best times,” Perdices said of her Dons. “Next week should be some great racing. We ran without Colin Hurtado, who's been our number two man all year. We're just being cautious and making sure he's ready for Channel League Finals next week. He makes a huge difference in our scoring.”

DP boys coach Nash Jimenez was pleased his team’s effort.

“Joseph Pearlman and Nathaniel Getachew are consistent in being on the leaders all the way through the race and in position to finish in top three and get us a good score,” Jimenez said. “Foster Young (23rd, 16:34.60) had a great race and was our third finisher today.”

Will Snyder was the top finisher for San Marcos in sixth place in 16:03. He was followed by Sergio Jaracuaro of Pioneer Valley (7th, 16:07) Osvaldo Espinoza of Cabrillo (8th, 16:10.10) and Will Goddard of Midland (9th, 16:10.30)

Carpinteria’s Caleb Classen came in 10th in 16:12.20.

Boys Team Scores

1. Santa Maria 42

2. Dos Pueblos 83

3. Cabrillo (Lompoc) 119

4. Pioneer Valley 128

5. San Marcos 135

6. Midland 180

7. Santa Barbara 185

8. Lompoc 228

9. Orcutt Academy Charter 233

10. Cate 247

11. Santa Ynez 247

12. Righetti 295

13. Providence 350

Girls Team Scores

1. San Marcos 28

2. Dos Pueblos 104

3. Righetti 106

4. Santa Maria 122

5. Cate 131

6. Santa Ynez 138

7. Lompoc 157

8. Cabrillo (Lompoc) 209

9. Santa Barbara 219

10. Pioneer Valley 238

