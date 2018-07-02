Maddy Roh-Hailey Harward Capture Santa Barbara Women’s Open Volleyball Title

Beach Volleyball

Maddy Roh has played in the Santa Barbara Women’s Open volleyball tournament for the past three years and has done well, reaching the quarterfinals in 2015 and the semifinals in 2016.

Roh finished on top on Sunday. She combined Hailey Harward to defeat Haley Hallgren and Terese Cannon, 21-18, 21-15, in the championship match at East Beach.

The final of the California Beach Volleyball Association event — part of the Semana Nautica Summer Sports Festival —featured four collegiate beach players: Roh is entering her senior year at Pepperdine and Harward is a senior at Long Beach State while Hallgren just completed her freshman year at USC and Cannon is going to be a fifth-year senior for the Trojans next season.

The tough serving and athleticism of Roh and Harward helped them take charge in the match against the taller Cannon and Hallgren.

Roh said she always enjoys coming to Santa Barbara.

“I love Santa Barbara and I really want to move here, and this is such a great tournament and a great venue,” she said.

Her previous best result was a third place playing with San Marcos High alum and Pepperdine teammate Anika Wilson.

Roh said the key to her and Harward’s success in the final was slowing the pace of the game and picking their spots to score points.

“We took our time on everything," Roh said. "Lots of times in this wind teams try to speed everything up, but if you’re not in a hurry and you let the game develop, you can play at your pace."

All the players were familiar with each other, having faced them during the college beach volleyball season.

“I’ve played Terese, the blocker, for the past two seasons,” Harward said. “We’ve matched up in the line-up facing each other. I’m playing with Haley, the defender, next weekend. Yay, we know them.

“It’s really interesting, all the college girls we really know each other and it’s a great scene,” she added. “There are so many younger players getting better, so the college game is really elevating.”

Cannon, who played on USC’s back-to-back national championship teams in 2016-17 after transferring from Georgetown, said the only difference playing against Roh and Harward now is it’s in the summer.

“We’re more relaxed, but always fun,” she said. “With the college game growing everyone is getting better, the competition is getting better and better. It’s fun to come out here in the summer and play the same kind of game you played during the school year.”

Maddy Roh puts the finishing touch on the Championship at the Santa Barbara Open. Roh and Hailey Harward defeated Haley Hallgren and Terese Cannon in 2 sets. pic.twitter.com/yq4Zdt604B — NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) July 2, 2018

In the semifinals, Cannon and Hallgren advanced by beating UCLA’s Isabelle Carey and Maddy Bailey, a recent graduate of Villanova Prep in Ojai who is headed to Pepperdine.

Roh and Haward knocked off Torrey Van Winden and Emily Sonny of Cal Poly. Van Winden is a two-time Santa Barbara Open champion with her cousin, Santa Barbara’s Katie Spieler, who is now playing full-time on the AVP Tour.