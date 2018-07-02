Monday, July 2 , 2018, 7:23 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Beach Volleyball

Maddy Roh-Hailey Harward Capture Santa Barbara Women’s Open Volleyball Title

Hailey Harward and Maddy Roh Click to view larger
Hailey Harward, left, watches her partner pass a serve during the finals of the CBVA Santa Barbara Women’s Open at East Beach.  (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 2, 2018 | 3:13 p.m.

Maddy Roh has played in the Santa Barbara Women’s Open volleyball tournament for the past three years and has done well, reaching the quarterfinals in 2015 and the semifinals in 2016.

Roh finished on top on Sunday. She combined  Hailey Harward to defeat Haley Hallgren and Terese Cannon, 21-18, 21-15, in the championship match at East Beach.

The final of the California Beach Volleyball Association event — part of the Semana Nautica Summer Sports Festival —featured four collegiate beach players: Roh is entering her senior year at Pepperdine and Harward is a senior at Long Beach State while Hallgren just completed her freshman year at USC and Cannon is going to be a fifth-year senior for the Trojans next season.

The tough serving and athleticism of Roh and Harward helped them take charge in the match against the taller Cannon and Hallgren. 

Roh said she always enjoys coming to Santa Barbara.

Hailey Harward, left, and Maddy Roh, won the Santa Barbara Women’s Open beach volleyball tournament on Sunday at East Beach. Click to view larger
Hailey Harward, left, and Maddy Roh, won the Santa Barbara Women’s Open beach volleyball tournament on Sunday at East Beach. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

“I love Santa Barbara and I really want to move here, and this is such a great tournament and a great venue,” she said.

Her previous best result was a third place playing with San Marcos High alum and Pepperdine teammate Anika Wilson.

Roh said the key to her and Harward’s success in the final was slowing the pace of the game and picking their spots to score points.

“We took our time on everything," Roh said. "Lots of times in this wind teams try to speed everything up, but if you’re not in a hurry and you let the game develop, you can play at your pace." 

All the players were familiar with each other, having faced them during the college beach volleyball season.

“I’ve played Terese, the blocker, for the past two seasons,” Harward said. “We’ve matched up in the line-up facing each other. I’m playing with Haley, the defender, next weekend. Yay, we know them.

“It’s really interesting, all the college girls we really know each other and it’s a great scene,” she added. “There are so many younger players getting better, so the college game is really elevating.”

Cannon, who played on USC’s back-to-back national championship teams in 2016-17 after transferring from Georgetown, said the only difference playing against Roh and Harward now is it’s in the summer.  

“We’re more relaxed, but always fun,” she said. “With the college game growing everyone is getting better, the competition is getting better and better. It’s fun to come out here in the summer and play the same kind of game you played during the school year.”

In the semifinals, Cannon and Hallgren advanced by beating UCLA’s Isabelle Carey and Maddy Bailey, a recent graduate of Villanova Prep in Ojai who is headed to Pepperdine.

Roh and Haward knocked off Torrey Van Winden and Emily Sonny of Cal Poly. Van Winden is a two-time Santa Barbara Open champion with her cousin, Santa Barbara’s Katie Spieler, who is now playing full-time on the AVP Tour.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 