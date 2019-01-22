Pixel Tracker

Madeleine Albright Discusses Her Tenure as Secretary of State Under President Clinton

Former diplomat asserts that the world needs 'every available voice speaking up for democracy, tolerance, human rights and peace'

Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright Click to view larger
Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright discusses her career as a diplomat and a variety of topics during a special event Tuesday evening at the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 22, 2019 | 10:05 p.m.

Madeleine Albright, former U.S. secretary of state under President Bill Clinton, discussed her career as a diplomat and a variety of topics during a special event Tuesday evening at the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara.

The event, hosted by UC Santa Barbara Arts & Lectures, drew hundreds to downtown Santa Barbara.

It focused on her latest book, “Fascism: A Warning,” which has become a New York Times No. 1 bestseller.

“I did once serve as secretary of state, and during that time I had many good days, but there were also times I faced criticism,” Albright said.

“There’s no question that I loved my job, and when my time was up, I thought they would have to drag me out by my heels, but now I realize that leaving just meant the chance to begin something new — and in my case many new things — teaching and writing, managing a business, chairing the National Democratic Institute, traveling, speaking and listening.” 

Albright told the crowd that she refuses to become silent, and believes the world needs “every available voice speaking up for democracy, tolerance, human rights and peace — we need every available voice encouraging young people in communities such as Santa Barbara to believe they can be anything they truly want to be if they are willing to work hard.” 

The gathering drew a small group of protesters standing and shouting outside the theater before the event. Some held signs that read “No war criminal in Santa Barbara,” and “Albright + Bill Clinton, is responsible for millions of deaths.” 

Albright was named the nation's first female secretary of state in 1997, and during that time, she was the highest ranking woman in the U.S. government’s history.

She was a member of the president’s cabinet and served as the U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

A small group of protesters appeared Tuesday night outside a talk in Santa Barbara by former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. Click to view larger
A small group of protesters appeared Tuesday night outside a talk in Santa Barbara by former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

She served as president of the Center for National Policy from 1989 to 1992.

Prior to that, she was a member of President Jimmy Carter’s National Security Council and White House staff, and served as chief legislative assistant to U.S. Senator Edmund Muskie.

She received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President Barack Obama.

During her opening remarks, Albright — a professor, author, diplomat and businesswoman — commended the international education offered at UCSB.

The program was established in 1998, and includes an emphasis on transnational processes and interactions that bring the world together across traditional national boundaries, according to UCSB.

“One of the things I appreciate about UCSB is that it was among the first schools to offer an interdisciplinary undergraduate major in global studies,” she said. “Programs such as this are important because they help students re-examine everything they think they know about history, culture, ethics and themselves.

“They demand that students develop their own ideas instead of responding blindly to stereotypes, and they prompt young people to care about the issues far beyond the borders of their own daily existence,” Albright continued, adding that “seeds nourished in a multi-national classroom have a way of blossoming.”

Jeff Greenfield, a veteran political, media and culture reporter and analysis, moderated the event’s question-and-answer session.

