Gerald Carpenter: Madeleine Dring, Hendrik Andriessen Highlights of Santa Barbara Music Club Concert

The next free concert of chamber music from the Santa Barbara Music Club takes place at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Faulkner Gallery of the downtown branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

The program begins with Madeleine Dring’s Trio for Flute, Oboe and Piano (1968) with Benjamin Leinfelder, flute, Adelle Rodkey, oboe, and Neil Di Maggio, piano; continues with Hendrik Andriessen’s Variations on a Theme of Haydn for English Horn and Piano and Russian composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Variations on a Theme of Glinka (transcribed by Tamàs Sulyok), performed by the duo “Dolci” (Ted Rust, English horn and oboe, Viva Knight, piano); and concludes with Gareth Farr’s Kembang Suling, Astor Piazolla’s Histoire du Tango, and Isaac Albéniz’s Suite Española, played by two of those indefatigable Cameratans, Adrian Spence, flute, and Ji Hye Jung, marimba.

Dring (1923-1977) was a British composer, pianist and singer. She wrote a lot for her own instrument, and also — since her husband was the oboist, Roger Lord — for the oboe. She studied with Ralph Vaughan Williams, and admired and was influenced by French composer Francis Poulenc, whose light and witty spirit often finds reflection in her works. One musicologist says that her “style is typically light and unpretentious,” while another wrote that her music “never displayed influences of contemporary developments, but it was distinctive, entertaining and suffused with vivacity and wit.”

Andriessen (1892-1982) was a fine, relatively conservative Dutch composer and organist most famous for his improvisations on his instrument and for his one-man revival of Catholic liturgical music in the Netherlands. His music possesses great charm and clarity. He is also famous as the father of two composers, Jurriaan Andriessen and Louis Andriessen, and of the flautist, Heleen Andriessen.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.