Madeline Gibson, Brittney Rogers Lead UCSB to 5th Straight Win

Soccer

Madeline Gibson's goal in the 61st minute gave UC Santa Barbara a 1-0 win over visiting Utah State on Sunday, extending its record to 5-0 for the first time since 1993.

"I am so happy that these student-athletes are being rewarded for all of their hard work," said head coach Paul Stumpf. "People don't see just how hard these kids work in practice and conditioning, so for them to be rewarded with wins is really great."

The only goal of the match came at the 60:51 mark when Savannah Francis centered a pass to Amanda Ball from a near impossible angle at the end line. Ball's first shot from point-blank range was blocked by Aggie goalkeeper Maggie Richey, but Gibson immediately pounced on the rebound and pounded it home into the left side of the goal.

"We work hard to create good space on the offensive side," Stumpf said. "When Savannah centers that ball to Amanda and Amanda takes a shot that's blocked, our spacing created a great opportunity because Maddie (Gibson) got a shot off from six yards out. When you get a shot from six yards out and the keeper is on the ground, chances are it's going in."

Things got scary for the Gauchos down the stretch as Utah State kept the pressure on in the closing minutes.

In the 79th minute a header by Wesley Hamblin went just above the crossbar. Just over three minutes later, Brittney Rogers made a spectacular save of a shot from right in front of the goalmouth by Jessica Brooksby. In the 85th minute, Katie Flynn's shot was cleared off the goal line by Gaucho defenders, and finally another shot by Brooksby in the 88th minute went just wide.

"Brittny is just brimming with confidence right now," Stumpf said. "We ask our keepers to make all of the good saves, but that was a tremendous save to preserve a shutout for the third straight game."

Rogers finished with six saves in the match and recorded her fourth straight shutout. She has yet to allow a goal this season.

UCSB has two home matches left on its six-game home stand. The Gauchos will host St. Francis University of Pennsylvania at Harder Stadium on Friday, Sept. 9. Kick-off is slated for 7:00 p.m.