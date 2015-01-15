Madeline Glowicki of Santa Barbara, 1924-2015

Posted on January 15, 2015 | 5:07 p.m.

Source: John Glowicki

Madeline (Pawlaczyk) Glowicki passed away suddenly Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2015, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

She was born in Bay City, Mich., on Aug. 5, 1924, and lived there until 1999 when her own and her husband's health issues dictated a move to be nearer to her two children, who reside in Santa Barbara. Her husband, John, preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 2012.

John and Madeline were married for 63 years. Her son, John III of Santa Barbara, and daughter Donna and son-in-law Tim Hall and grandson Ryan of Goleta survive and mourn her passing. Also surviving are brothers-in-law Leon Glowicki of Bay City and Don of Elk Rapids and sisters-in-law Judy, Sally and Ruth of Bay City and Elaine of Elk Rapids, Mich. There are also many loving nieces and nephews surviving who will miss their Aunt Madge. Monica Silkowski of Grand Rapids, Mich., was a special friend whose relationship with Madeline spans 85 years and was an ex-sister-in-law. They saw each other as recently as four years ago and would speak weekly by phone and keep up to date just as if they had seen each other yesterday.

During Madeline and John's time in Santa Barbara, they lived at Friendship Manor in Goleta and made many friends, attending social events there, playing bingo and cards, going on outings and enjoying time with their family. There would be BBQs at the Halls and whenever anyone visited from out of state, there was always a gathering, as well as on holidays.

Health issues forced a move for Madeline to Buena Vista Care Center where she lived for the last three years. Still aware and in somewhat decent health, she habitually made it to bead class, flower arranging, bingo and casino night where her son would join her and other residents for a rousing game of dice! She also looked forward to her Sunday car rides where should would drive by her daughter's to visit Coco, their chocolate lab, drive down State Street and APS and enjoy a few hours away from the nursing home.

Madeline especially loved music and amazingly belonged to three choirs in her youth. She sang beautifully and knew the lyrics to countless songs, even though dementia was slowly creeping up on her. She may at times not have known what day it was, but when musical entertainment would come into Buena Vista she would be front and center, singing to old tunes at the top of her voice.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Raphael's Church at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 31 with a reception to follow at the Goleta Valley Community Center. Donations can be made to the American Heart Association.