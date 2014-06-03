Madeline Simon of Santa Barbara Named to Dean’s List at University of Vermont

Madeline Simon has been named to the dean's list for the spring 2014 semester at the University of Vermont.

Simon, from Santa Barbara, is a sophomore undeclared major in the College of Arts & Sciences.

To be named to the dean's list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school.

Chartered in 1791, UVM was the first college or university in the United States that did not give preference to a religious sect in its charter. UVM now has 9,970 undergraduates in seven schools and colleges, 1,317 graduate students and 454 medical students.

The University of Vermont combines faculty-student relationships most commonly found in a small liberal arts college with the resources of a major research institution.