Mademoiselle Madeleine Brings Authentic French Pastries to Santa Barbara

Mademoiselle Madeleine is a manufacturer of French madeleine, created in 2014 in Santa Barbara by a couple of French nationals, Laetitia and Lionel Lagadec.

The co-founders of the company produce authentic madeleines, a French pastry. In addition to having a culinary-rich cultural heritage rooted in her family, Laetitia obtained a culinary degree from the world-renowned pastry school Lenôtre in Paris to further her mastery of pastry culinary matter.

Mademoiselle Madeleine is committed to producing high-quality madeleine pastries. There are seven flavors of madeleines available to the public daily.

In addition to the daily variety of flavors, the production of madeleines will incorporate variations based on readily available seasonal local fruits, holiday theme celebrations, etc.

Mademoiselle Madeleine, located at 114 E. Haley St., Suite E, is an unique manufacturer of handmade and authentic French madeleines. It searches to establish exclusive relationships with some local specialty stores (delis, gourmet shops, coffee shops, etc.) where it is able to display a select range of products coming directly from the madeleine factory.

Click here to place an order online or for more information.