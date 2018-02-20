Madison Foster, Isabella Gregson Lead SBCC Softball to Comeback Win

Softball

Madison Foster and SBCC doubled their pleasure on Tuesday by rallying from five runs down to beat L.A. Mission 8-6 in softball for the second time in five days.

Foster went 3-3 with three doubles, two RBIs and four runs scored from the leadoff position. Isabella Gregson was 4-4 with four singles and an RBI.

“For the last few weeks, I’ve been working on letting the ball get into my zone and looking for the pitches I hit well and that’s helped me a lot,” said Foster, a freshman second baseman from Frederick, Colo. “I’m able to drive runners in rather than just trying to make contact. I have a better game plan.”

Foster is batting .444 with a .694 slugging percentage. She has five doubles and 10 RBIs.

The Vaqueros (8-6) overcame an 8-3 deficit in the sixth inning on Saturday and scored six in the fifth inning to beat the Eagles 10-8.

Mission scored four in the first on Tuesday and stormed out to a 6-1 lead after three innings. Shortstop Mabel Calderon had a double and a solo homer in the third that chased Gregson, the Vaqueros’ starter, from the circle.

Calista Wendell (5-2) got the last two outs of the third and tossed two-hit shutout ball over the final 4.2 innings. She struck out six and didn’t walk a batter.

The Vaqueros will open WSC North play on Thursday at Bakersfield with the first pitch at 2 p.m.

