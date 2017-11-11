Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:21 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Cross Country

Madison Funk and Jason Peterson Propel San Marcos Squads to CIF-Finals

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | November 11, 2017 | 10:29 p.m.

Both the boys and girls cross country teams from San Marcos advanced to CIF-SS Finals with strong showings at the CIF-SS Prelims on Saturday at Riverside City Cross Country Park.

Madison Funk and Kaela Cleary starred for the Royals, finishing in 5th and 7th, respectively. Funk maintained third place for much of the race but was passed by two Claremont runners in the final 50 yards. Her time of 17:50 tied the fourth place runner. Cleary's time of 18:04 was a personal record.

The boys squad was led by Jason Peterson, who finished 6th overall with a time of 15:31. Dominic Pugliano managed the Royals' second best time finishing 35th after completing the course in 16:16. The boys placed seventh in their heat.

"The guys were pumped up and went out hard at the start, and a couple of them maybe a little too hard, as it affected their second and third miles," explained San Marcos head coach Lawrence Stehmeier.

CIF-Finals will be held at the same spot on November 25.

Times

Girls:

Madison Funk 5th 17:50

Kaeala Cleary 7th 18:04

Mya Adornetto 45th 19:17

Talia Hamilton 74th  20:06 

Lorena Guerrero 102nd   20:35

Kendra Dayton 127th  21:17

Lyla Krock 138th  21:47

Boys:

Jason Peterson 6th 15:31

Dominic Pugliano 35th  16:16

Will Snyder 36th  16:16

Kyle Rheinschild 48th  16:31

Ryan Hullander 69th  16:54

Ty Burre 79th  17:10

David Dinklage 80th  17:10

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

