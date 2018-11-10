Madison Funk Leads San Marcos Girls Into CIF Division 2 Cross Country Finals

Cross Country

Madison Funk finished 12th in her heat at the CIF-SS Division 2 Prelims, helping the San Marcos girls cross country team to a 10th-place finish and a berth in next week’s finals in Riverside.

Running in the second heat, Funk ran 18:36.5 over the three-mile course. The first-place finisher was Makayla Browne of J.W. North in 17:58.2.

Canyon of Anaheim took top team honors in the heat. The top 12 teams advanced to the finals.

The San Marcos team consisted of Funk, Marie Diederichs (37th, 10:18.4); Camille Lubach, (72nd, 20:06.3); Qiana Roderick (85th, 20:18.7); Lorena Guerrero, (87th, 20:20.1) and Louisa Zadeh, (89th, 20:25.1).

In the first heat, five runners broke 18 minutes, led by Amber Rios of Colony in 17:44.8. Serrano was the first-place team.

The San Marcos boys finished in 16th place in their Division 2 heat and did not advance to the finals.

Will Snyder was the Royals’ top finisher in 53rd place in 16:33.9 followed by Jacob Snodgress in 59th in 16:37.4. The other Royals finishers include Chase Plourde (107th, 17:30.7), Josh Anderson (127, 17:55.5), Matthew Reed (131, 18:00.3) and Zack Dinklage (133, 18:02.).

