Madison Funk Leads San Marcos Girls to Lompoc Invite Title

Cross Country

Led by individual champion Madison Funk, the San Marcos girls cross country team opened its season by winning the Lompoc Invitational on Wednesday at River Park.

Funk, a junior, won the 3-mile races in 19:03 and senior teammate Camille Lubach came in second in 19:57.

Luz Genaro of Santa Maria broke up the Royals' chance at a perfect score by finished third.

Sophomore Talia Hamilton came in fourth for San Marcos in 20:16, senior Lorena Guerrero was fifth in 20:22 and Qiana Roderick came in sixth in 20:34.

A tight pack of Santa Barbara girls was led by junior Lily Pieramici in 17th at 22:42. The rest of the Dons followed in the next five spots with freshman Elena Everest (23:06, 18th), junior Sierra Beltran (23:10, 19th), freshman Clara Aviani (23:16, 20th), freshman Laila Goodman (23:17, 21st) and junior Alice Gipe (23:19, 22nd).

"The girls did a great job of pushing and helping each other today," Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices said."We've got a really young team. Lily is the only one who's run cross country before this season and she did a great job running at the front of that group and pulling her teammates with her. You could see none of them wanted to let the group down. Everytime a gap started to open or another runner would come into the mix they kept pulling back to each other. It was just a great team effort."

In team scoring, San Marcos scored 18 points, Santa Maria was second with 43 points and Santa Barbara High was third with 95 points. Lompoc (101) and Pioneer Valley (147) rounded out the field

The San Marcos boys placed second with 56 points behind Santa Maria with 29 points. Santa Barbara (77), Pioneer Valley (81), Lompoc (96) and Coastal Christian (168) were the other participants.

Santa Maria's Jedric Callado edged Jake Ballantine for first place by one second, 16:11 to 16:12.

"Jake has a lot of volume in his legs and just didn't quite have the top end speed at the line," Dons' coach Olivia Perdices said. "That's still a 33-second season best and a fast time for so early in the year."



Will Snyder was the leading runner for San Marcos, coming in fifth place overall and a time of 16:41, followed by Zach Dinklage in 10th in 16:53, Dominic Pugliano 12th in 17:19, Kyle Rheinschild 13th in 17:22 and Josh Anderson 17th in 17:51.

Santa Barbara senior Colin Hurtado was seventh in 16:40 and junior AJ Reyes placed 16th in 17:39.

"Colin and AJ both had big season bests as well," Perdices said. "They're both in their first year of cross country and still learning how to manage a three mile race. They're going to do nothing but keep getting better.



"We're a young team and this is a course we come back to later in the season for the county and league championship meets," Perdices added. "It was important for us to get a good feel for it and compete well. We beat Lompoc on their home course, which is big since they're in the Channel League now. We're looking to keep training hard and learning to race better and better."



