Madison McNamee Leads SBCC Softball to Pair of Wins

Softball

Madison McNamee showed off her arm and bat on Tuesday, leading SBCC to a pair of softball wins at El Camino in Torrance. The unbeaten Vaqueros (5-0) outlasted Orange Coast 11-8 in eight innings, then topped No. 10 El Camino 4-1 in a game that was shortened to six innings by darkness.

McNamee, a freshman from Cabrillo High in Lompoc, picked up the pitching win in each game to boost her record to 4-0. She allowed just one run on seven hits in the nightcap with two strikeouts and three walks. McNamee went 2-3 in the second game with a two-run single in the sixth that boosted the lead to 4-1.

Catcher Monica Salas was 2-3 vs. El Camino (6-2) with a double and three runs scored. Warrior pitcher Natalie Francis (4-1) held the Vaqueros to four hits and two earned runs in five innings.

Salas scored an unearned run in the second when Lauren Bodden hit into a double play. The Vaqueros made it 2-1 in the fourth when Delainy Ogan reached on an error, allowing Salas to score another unearned run.

The Vaqueros complete their five-game road trip on Friday at L.A. Valley (2:30 p.m.) and Saturday at Cerritos (1:30 p.m.).