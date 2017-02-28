Friday, June 1 , 2018, 5:03 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Madison McNamee Leads SBCC to Pair of Softball Routs

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | February 28, 2017 | 7:36 p.m.

SBCC turned the last day of February into “hitters’ delight” on Tuesday as the Vaqueros racked up five homers, 11 doubles and 49 runs in a WSC North softball sweep of L.A. Pierce. The scores were 24-2 and 25-0 at Pershing Park and both games ended after five innings due to the eight-run rule.

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 10 in Southern Cal, improved to 9-2 and 4-0 in conference. Pierce fell to 0-8 and 0-3.

First baseman Madison McNamee led the hit parade, going 5-for-5 with a three-run homer and five RBIs in the first game and belting a grand slam to left field in the first inning of Game 2. She was 6-6 on the day with two homers, two doubles and nine RBIs. 

“I was definitely looking for one pitch,” said McNamee, a sophomore pitcher/first baseman from Cabrillo High in Lompoc. “That’s what I did today and that’s how I got those hits. I was adjusting and making sure I could see that pitch and letting the other pitches go.

“As a team, we were doing what we’re supposed to do and executing the fundamentals. My back still hurts a little bit but we’re working on it every day.”

McNamee is batting .600 for the season with a whopping 1.267 slugging percentage.

SBCC scored in all eight innings that it batted, taking a 5-0 lead after one inning of the opener and 6-0 in the second game.

