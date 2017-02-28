Madison McNamee Leads SBCC to Pair of Softball Routs

Softball

SBCC turned the last day of February into “hitters’ delight” on Tuesday as the Vaqueros racked up five homers, 11 doubles and 49 runs in a WSC North softball sweep of L.A. Pierce. The scores were 24-2 and 25-0 at Pershing Park and both games ended after five innings due to the eight-run rule.

The Vaqueros, ranked No. 10 in Southern Cal, improved to 9-2 and 4-0 in conference. Pierce fell to 0-8 and 0-3.

First baseman Madison McNamee led the hit parade, going 5-for-5 with a three-run homer and five RBIs in the first game and belting a grand slam to left field in the first inning of Game 2. She was 6-6 on the day with two homers, two doubles and nine RBIs.

“I was definitely looking for one pitch,” said McNamee, a sophomore pitcher/first baseman from Cabrillo High in Lompoc. “That’s what I did today and that’s how I got those hits. I was adjusting and making sure I could see that pitch and letting the other pitches go.

“As a team, we were doing what we’re supposed to do and executing the fundamentals. My back still hurts a little bit but we’re working on it every day.”

McNamee is batting .600 for the season with a whopping 1.267 slugging percentage.

SBCC scored in all eight innings that it batted, taking a 5-0 lead after one inning of the opener and 6-0 in the second game.