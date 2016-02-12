Madison McNamee, SBCC Softball Slaim L.A. Valley

Softball

Madison McNamee belted a grand slam in the first inning on Friday and Lauren Bodden added a solo shot in the second as SBCC blasted L.A. Valley 10-1 in a nonconference softball game at Valley Glen.

Those were the first two homers of the year for the Vaqueros, who improved their perfect start to 6-0. Santa Barbara has scored 10 or more runs in four of six games and has outscored its opponents 52-16.

Monica Salas went 3-4 with two RBIs for the Vaqueros, who led 7-1 after five innings and finished with a season-high 14 hits. In her last four games, Salas is batting .625 (10-16) with eight RBIs.

Rebecca Pullen (2-0) got the pitching win.

“We were hot at the start and then we started stringing together hits and took advantage of their errors,” said SBCC pitching coach Kailey Snyder.

The Vaqueros will play at Cerritos, ranked No. 9 in the state and No. 4 in Southern California, on Saturday, starting at 1:30 p.m.