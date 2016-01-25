Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 1:37 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Madison Pickett Honored as DP’s Scholar Athlete of Year

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 25, 2016 | 5:54 p.m.

Madison Pickett is a Dos Pueblos softball standout who can tell you all about mechanics. And not just the mechanics of pitching or hitting.

Madison Pickett carries a 4.83 GPA. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

Pickett is part of the Engineering Academy at Dos Pueblos and takes courses like Mechatronics Design. Mechatronics is multidisciplinary field that includes a combination of systems: mechanical, electrical, telecommunications, control and computer engineering.

Pickett was honored Monday at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon as the Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award winner for Dos Pueblos.

A pitcher and shortstop for the two-time defending Channel League softball-champion Chargers, Pickett takes charge on the field and in the classroom. She was named to the CIF-Southern Section’s All-Academic Team in 2014 and 2015 and her play in the field earned her second-team all-league honors as a junior.

Pickett carries a 4.83 grade-point average with a class load that includes advanced engineering physics, mechatronics design 1 and 2, advanced placement environmental science, Dos Pueblos leadership, AP economics and AP statistics.

Her academic honors include National Honor Society, California Scholar Scholastic Federation, AP Scholar with Honors, an honors scholarship from the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Pickett’s college interests include the U.S. Coast Guard Academy or the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She spent a week at the Coast Guard Academy experiencing the rigors of academy life.

When she’s not playing softball or studying, Pickett is involved in programs on and off campus. She is the Commissioner of Athletics for DP’s Leadership Program and is a member of the Engineering Academy and the Letterman’s Club at school. She is a member of the Youth Making Change board of directors in Santa Barbara and has done volunteer work for Unity Shop, Fund for Santa Barbara, Direct Relief and the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

Madison is the daughter of Michelle and Matt Pickett.

