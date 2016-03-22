Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 8:54 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Softball

Madison Pickett Pitches Dos Pueblos Past Buena, 3-1

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 22, 2016 | 6:36 p.m.

Dos Pueblos pitcher Madison Pickett outdueled Buena's Brooke Yanez, as the Chargers won a 3-1 Channel League softball game on Tuesday at DP's field.

The Chargers scored all their runs in the third inning to support Pickett, who gave up a solo homer in the fifth inning and allowed just one other hit in a complete-game performance. She struck out a season-high seven and walked four.

"I was predicting a pitching duel, and that's what we got," said DP coach Jon Uyesaka.

Dos Pueblos broke a scoreless game in the third.  Nova Sinskul led off with a hit and advanced to third on an Anya Schmitz single to right.  Schmitz stole second and Madison Pickett squeezed Sinskul for the first run. After Pickett stole second, Ali Milam squeezed Schmitz and Pickett moved to third. Jade Sinskul was hit by pitch to load the bases and Siena Wagner hit sacrifice fly to center to score Pickett for the third run.

Schmitz was 2 for 2 for the Chargers, who had five hits off Yanez.

Dos Pueblos (9-2) plays at San Marcos on Thursday.

Uyesaka reported that DP received its highest national and state rankings in the last five years. MaxPreps has the Chargers 114th nationally and 25th in the state.

Buena …000 010 0  –  1  2  0
Dos Pueblos…003 000 x  –   3  5  2

Pickett and  Sinskul.  Yanez and Loyola

WP Madison Pickett (5-1). LP  Brooke Yanez

Buena 000 010 0 – 1 2 0 DP 003 000 x – 3 5 2 Pickett and Sinskul. Yanez and Loyola WP Madison Pickett (5-1) LP Brooke Yanez

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 