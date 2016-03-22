Madison Pickett Pitches Dos Pueblos Past Buena, 3-1

Softball

Dos Pueblos pitcher Madison Pickett outdueled Buena's Brooke Yanez, as the Chargers won a 3-1 Channel League softball game on Tuesday at DP's field.

The Chargers scored all their runs in the third inning to support Pickett, who gave up a solo homer in the fifth inning and allowed just one other hit in a complete-game performance. She struck out a season-high seven and walked four.

"I was predicting a pitching duel, and that's what we got," said DP coach Jon Uyesaka.

Dos Pueblos broke a scoreless game in the third. Nova Sinskul led off with a hit and advanced to third on an Anya Schmitz single to right. Schmitz stole second and Madison Pickett squeezed Sinskul for the first run. After Pickett stole second, Ali Milam squeezed Schmitz and Pickett moved to third. Jade Sinskul was hit by pitch to load the bases and Siena Wagner hit sacrifice fly to center to score Pickett for the third run.

Schmitz was 2 for 2 for the Chargers, who had five hits off Yanez.

Dos Pueblos (9-2) plays at San Marcos on Thursday.

Uyesaka reported that DP received its highest national and state rankings in the last five years. MaxPreps has the Chargers 114th nationally and 25th in the state.

Buena …000 010 0 – 1 2 0

Dos Pueblos…003 000 x – 3 5 2

Pickett and Sinskul. Yanez and Loyola

WP Madison Pickett (5-1). LP Brooke Yanez

