Madrigal Paces Patriots; Bishop Suffers TVL Loss

Boys Basketball

Gianni Madrigal posted a double-double to propel Providence to a 54-44 non-league boys basketball win at Grace Brethren on Friday night.

Madrigal scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Ricky Beebe added 13 points and Bryan Sheets tallied 11 as Providence improved to 9-4 on the season.

Patriots coach Steve Stokes lauded his team's defense. "The defense came up huge in the win, making every shot difficult," he said.

Grace Brethren was held to 26 percent shooting.

St. Bonaventure 72, Bishop Diego 50

The Cardinals got 18 points from Will Goodwin in the Tri-Valley League loss.

AV Bennett and Mitchell Cota chipped in 8 and 7 points, respectively.

Bishop (4-15, 0-3) plays in the Oaks Christian Showcase on Saturday against Orangewood Academy.

