Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:34 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Basketball

Madrigal Paces Patriots; Bishop Suffers TVL Loss

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 15, 2016 | 8:54 p.m.

Gianni Madrigal posted a double-double to propel Providence to a 54-44 non-league boys basketball win at Grace Brethren on Friday night.

Madrigal scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Ricky Beebe added 13 points and Bryan Sheets tallied 11 as Providence improved to 9-4 on the season.

Patriots coach Steve Stokes lauded his team's defense. "The defense came up huge in the win, making every shot difficult," he said.

Grace Brethren was held to 26 percent shooting.

St. Bonaventure 72, Bishop Diego 50

The Cardinals got 18 points from Will Goodwin in the Tri-Valley League loss.

AV Bennett and Mitchell Cota chipped in 8 and 7 points, respectively.

Bishop (4-15, 0-3) plays in the Oaks Christian Showcase on Saturday against Orangewood Academy.st Orangewood Academy.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 