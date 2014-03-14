Magda Arroyo Joins Union Bank as VP of Business Banking Group in Santa Barbara

Union Bank N.A. announced Friday that Magda Arroyo has joined the company as a vice president and business development officer in the Business Banking group.

Arroyo is responsible for identifying and managing new client relationships surrounding an array of products and services, including loans, deposits and cash management.

Based in Santa Barbara, she reports to Business Banking Regional Vice President Brian Schwabecher.

“We are thrilled to have Magda join our Business Banking team with her extensive knowledge of the Santa Barbara area,” said Todd Hollander, Union Bank executive vice president and head of Business Banking. “We are confident Magda will be a valuable asset in providing customized financial solutions for our clients in the Central Coast as we build client relationships in this important region.”

Arroyo has more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry and a strong knowledge of the Santa Barbara business community.

She previously served as the director of the United Boys & Girls Club and as a relationship manager at First Republic Bank. Arroyo also worked for Bank of America as a vice president and small business client manager. She started her career as a teller at First Interstate Bank.

Active in the community, Arroyo has served as a board member of the Police Activities League, Unity Shoppe and the Santa Barbara County Bowl. In 2005 she was awarded Citizen of the Year by the Santa Barbara Police Officers Association. Arroyo is a Santa Barbara Foundation Katherine Harvey Fellow, Class of 2006-08.

Union Bank’s Business Banking group serves businesses with up to $15 million in annual revenues and offers a variety of products and services for business owners, including deposit solutions, loans, lines of credit, specialized credit programs and online business products.

— Suzanne Crosina-Sahm is a corporate communications consultant for Union Bank.