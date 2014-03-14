Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 7:37 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

Magda Arroyo Joins Union Bank as VP of Business Banking Group in Santa Barbara

By Suzanne Crosina-Sahm for Union Bank | March 14, 2014 | 9:37 a.m.

Magda Arroyo
Magda Arroyo

Union Bank N.A. announced Friday that Magda Arroyo has joined the company as a vice president and business development officer in the Business Banking group.

Arroyo is responsible for identifying and managing new client relationships surrounding an array of products and services, including loans, deposits and cash management.

Based in Santa Barbara, she reports to Business Banking Regional Vice President Brian Schwabecher.

“We are thrilled to have Magda join our Business Banking team with her extensive knowledge of the Santa Barbara area,” said Todd Hollander, Union Bank executive vice president and head of Business Banking. “We are confident Magda will be a valuable asset in providing customized financial solutions for our clients in the Central Coast as we build client relationships in this important region.”

Arroyo has more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry and a strong knowledge of the Santa Barbara business community.

She previously served as the director of the United Boys & Girls Club and as a relationship manager at First Republic Bank. Arroyo also worked for Bank of America as a vice president and small business client manager. She started her career as a teller at First Interstate Bank.

Active in the community, Arroyo has served as a board member of the Police Activities League, Unity Shoppe and the Santa Barbara County Bowl. In 2005 she was awarded Citizen of the Year by the Santa Barbara Police Officers Association. Arroyo is a Santa Barbara Foundation Katherine Harvey Fellow, Class of 2006-08.

Union Bank’s Business Banking group serves businesses with up to $15 million in annual revenues and offers a variety of products and services for business owners, including deposit solutions, loans, lines of credit, specialized credit programs and online business products.

— Suzanne Crosina-Sahm is a corporate communications consultant for Union Bank.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 