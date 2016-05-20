Magdalena ‘Molly’ Thornbury of Santa Barbara, 1924-2016

Posted on May 20, 2016 | 10:00 a.m.

Magdalena “Molly” Thornbury of Santa Barbara, 91 years of age, passed peacefully May 17, 2016, at Serenity House.

One of seven children, she was born July 22, 1924, to Ysidro and Carlota Trevino in Laredo, Texas.

Molly lived in Los Angeles for several years before moving to Santa Barbara in 1964 with her first husband, George M. Swain (deceased 1983), and two children, Richard F. Swain and Rita L. Swain (Ortega).

Molly was well know by the local community as being a successful business owner along with her husband Thomas B. Thornbury, who proceeded her in death in 1997.

Together they owned Fiesta Furniture and provided fine furniture and appliances to the Santa Barbara community. Molly was known for kind and caring sales services to all their customers. She took much pride in her work and treated her customers as family.

After retirement Molly and Thomas traveled across the United States extensively via motorhome. They also enjoyed many voyages on their boat, called the Molly & Me.

Molly and Tom were very family orientated and had countless gatherings at their home with their large extended family and many friends.

Molly is survived by her sister Carmen Rodriguez; children Richard F. Swain (Cathy) and Rita L. Ortega (Joseph); six grandchildren Joseph Ortega, Richie Ortega (Lynnai, children Madilynn, Colton and Dakota), Stacey Swain, Mark Swain (Gwen, son Carter), Michael Swain (Martha, daughters Alina, Madison and Jorden) and Cecily Ortega (children Joseph, Jacob, Jesse, Anaylisa, Angelina, Jonathan and Edward); and numerous nieces and nephews in Texas.

A viewing and rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2016.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2016, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1300 E. Valley Road in Santa Barbara. A graveside service will follow at Santa Barbara Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Magdalena Thornbury to Serenity House, 930 Miramonte Drive, Santa Barbara, CA 93109.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.