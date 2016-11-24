Maggi Daane joins the CASA Board of Directors

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County, a nonprofit organization that trains and supports volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children in the dependency court system, has announced the appointment of Maggi Daane to its board of directors.

CASA plays a crucial role in fulfilling society’s most fundamental obligation, Daane’s appointment corresponds with a major push to support and promote court-appointed volunteer advocacy for every abused or neglected child in Santa Barbara County.

“Maggi has been a passionate supporter of CASA of Santa Barbara County for many years,” said Kim Colby Davis, executive director of CASA of Santa Barbara County. “I am thrilled to welcome her to the board.”

Born and raised in Santa Barbara, Daane is a 38-year resident of the Santa Maria Valley. Following a 25-year career with Lockheed Martin at Vandenberg Air Force Base, she retired in January 2006 as its community/public relations, protocol manager and ethics officer.

As an advocate for more than 35 years, Daane has served, and in some instances continues to serve, on various committees and boards with organizations such as the Youth of the Month Selection Committee for the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, Santa Barbara County Education Office, the Industry Education Council, the Advisory Council for the Teacher’s Network, and the Allan Hancock College Foundation Board and President’s Council.

— Marissa Acker for CASA.