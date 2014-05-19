Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 7:35 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Maggie Campbell Named Executive Director of Downtown Santa Barbara

By Kate Schwab for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization | May 19, 2014 | 3:17 p.m.

The Board of Directors for Downtown Santa Barbara announced Monday that Maggie Campbell has been appointed as the organization's new executive director.

The search for the new leader for Downtown Santa Barbara was national and included candidates from the Santa Barbara region and across the country.

Campbell’s first day on the job will be June 16.

"Maggie is a national leader and respected visionary in the field of managing and building a Business Improvement District,” Downtown Santa Barbara board president Gene McKnight said. “The Board of Directors of the DO could not be happier to have such a veteran and extraordinarily talented professional as our executive director."

Campbell has been dedicated to downtown revitalization and development for more than 25 years, and she has a long history in leadership roles with similar efforts in diverse communities such as St. Louis, Mo.; the renowned Old Pasadena District in Pasadena; Arlington, Texas; and the historic West End District in Dallas, Texas.

Most recently, she served as president and CEO of the Partnership for Downtown St. Louis, where she managed the Downtown St. Louis Community Improvement District, a similar entity to the BID in Downtown Santa Barbara. Early in her career, she was the special events manager for Downtown Fort Worth, Texas, where she was responsible for major special events such as the MAIN ST Fort Worth Arts Festival, the Parade of Lights, and the Fort Worth Fourth.

Campbell is a longtime member of the International Downtown Association and the Urban Land Institute, where she is a regular guest speaker at regional and national conferences.

“I am thrilled to be coming back to California, and honored and excited to be joining such a vital organization as Downtown Santa Barbara,” Campbell said. “I visited the downtown area of Santa Barbara for years, and never imagined I would be given the amazing opportunity to live here and make a difference in the community, while managing such a successful downtown organization.”

— Kate Schwab is the marketing director for Downtown Santa Barbara.

