Maggie Coffin Honored With Womble Ethics in Sports Award

Coffin's all-around performance in multiple sports, as well as the classroom and community, helped win her the honor

Maggie Coffin's repertoire in prep athletics is well-established: she has competed for three consecutive league champion teams for Providence girls basketball and served as team captain for girls volleyball this past year.

But it's her extensive participation in school and the community that justify her winning the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports award, which she accepted on Monday at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Luncheon.

Coffin has a 4.55 weighted GPA at Providence. She puts in regular community service hours at the Peer Buddies Summer Camp and Girls Inc.

She also takes part in school activities. Coffin is the president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, puts in time as a junior class representative on the Associated Student Body and takes part in the Libertas program.

Coffin isn't just active in helping Providence's athletics squads. Earlier this year, she helped her school at Providence's annual Alzheimer's Walk.

"Maggie is a natural leader that her peers look to consistently," Hayley Penton, Providence's director of Student Life. said in a statement. "She is always open to growing, thinking well, asking good questions, and becoming better. She really desires to consistently grow and not get stagnant."

Speaking at the luncheon Monday, Coffin emphasized that the "incredible honor" was to the credit of her parents. They taught her that sports isn't just about winning but about building character and relationships, she said.

When Providence Athletic Director Steve Stokes was called about this year's Womble Award, he didn't have to think too hard about it, he said.

"She's a light for our students," Stokes said. "It was a real easy decision [to select] Maggie."

Patriots girls volleyball coach David Goss called Coffin a "pleasure to coach," attributing it to a "right mix of respect, good listening and competitive fire."

"She does not back down from any challenge," Goss said in a statement. "She is an ideal student athlete who embodies the virtues of good sportsmanship."

