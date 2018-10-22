Maggie Coffin is Scholar Athlete of Year Award Winner at Providence

Maggie Coffin got so interested in forensic anthropology that she did an internship with the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s office.

Coffin’s thirst for knowledge and her performance in volleyball and basketball was recognized by Providence School, and the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table honored her as the school’s Scholar Athlete of the Year at Monday’s press luncheon.

Coffin, a senior, was captain of the Patriots’ volleyball team this season. She’ll play on the basketball team this winter.

She is a past winner of the Round Table’s Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award.

In the classroom, Coffin carries a 4.3 GPA, carrying a class load that includes Advanced Placement Calculus, Spanish, Economics, British Literature and Graphic Design.

In addition to doing an internship with the coroner, she is a volunteer with Girls Inc.

On campus, Coffin serves as head prefect in student government and is a leader in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.