Magic Castle Cabaret Gets Shut Down by City of Santa Barbara for Lack of Building Permits

For its next trick, the Magic Castle Cabaret needs to get permits to reopen its Santa Barbara location.

The city has red-tagged the elegant, upscale and private club at 30 Los Patos Way, across the street from the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge. The club was open for about two weeks.

The stop-work order came a day after Noozhawk published an article reporting that Magic Castle had opened, reportedly without building permits.

“Around Aug. 31, 2018, city staff was made aware of a news article that showed the project as open and included photos of walls and other work which the state and city require building permits,” Andrew Stuffler, chief building official, told Noozhawk.

“Pursuant to state law, our office conducted a site visit, confirmed work without permits, and issued a Stop Work notice. Our inspector made the tenant aware that no occupancy could be allowed until compliance with the State Building Standards was confirmed.”

The club’s owner, Arlene Larsen said the Magic Castle held its most recent event on Aug. 31.

“We’re closed and we’re not happy about it,” Larsen told Noozhawk Monday. “I am just going to have people come to my house instead.”

The Magic Castle opened for “members only” magic shows, and made interior and exterior improvements to the property even though the owners did not have building permits, according to the city.

The business had its plans reviewed by the city’s Architectural Board of Review in April, including renovating and expanding the existing front patio, adding a new ramp, restriping the front parking spaces and installing new planters.

The ABR continued the project indefinitely at the meeting.

“The city made it clear that building permits are required for the proposed work,” Stuffler said.

Larsen told Noozhawk on Monday that she didn’t try to “dodge” any permits. The project they took before the ABR, she said, was “overly complicated” so they pulled back on their design plans and opened anyway.

“We’re honest, very upfront people, unlike the younger generation,” said Larsen, 70.

She told Noozhawk in August that changes had been made to the property, and that, “We're not doing anything major. Everything is done with screws. If they don't like it we'll take it down.”

The building was previously occupied by Cafe del Sol, and the Planning and Zoning Division considers the Magic Castle to be under the umbrella of a restaurant.

Larsen envisioned a private club for friends, family and their guests, all over the age of 21. The club was set to open at 5 p.m. and include a bar, appetizers and desserts. Inside, magicians would perform several magic shows throughout the evening, according to a planning consultation that the city performed on the proposal in 2017.

Stuffler said that the stop-work order was issued because someone on his staff read the August Noozhawk article about the club and brought it to his attention. He sent inspectors to the site and they suspected work was being done without permits.

Stuffler said the city has a “reactive code-enforcement building department.”

He understands there may be a perception of unfairness among some in the business community, but that that enforcement historically has been complaint-driven and that there are simply aren’t enough resources to inspect every business equally during construction.

“It takes a news article, it takes someone at the counter bringing it to our attention,” Stuffler said.

“There’s so much construction going on, on weekends alone, you’d have to have a pretty robust building department,” he said.

In the case of the Magic Castle Cabaret, there’s no illusion about what’s going on.

Since Aug. 31, which is the day after the Noozhawk article was published, “at least three city staff have reached out to the tenant and offered to explain and assist in the processing of their building permit application,” Stuffler said.

“As of today, no building permit application has been made. Had the design approval and building permit processes been pursued to approval back in April of 2018, this tenant space would be completed in compliance with the State Building Standards, occupied and conducting business.”

Larsen's husband Milt founded the Hollywood Magic Castle in 1963. Plans for the Santa Barbara location include 89 seats, a green room, dressing room, kitchen, office and gift shop, according to city documents.

Larsen said she plans to “go through the process” with the city.

“Whatever they say,” she said.

