Magic Castle Cabaret Still Looking for City of Santa Barbara Approvals

Architectural Board of Review asks applicant to come back with more details about the project

Magic Castle Cabaret at 30 Los Patos Way in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Three months after it was issued a red tag order to stop work, the Magic Castle Cabaret at 30 Los Patos Way in Santa Barbara is now trying get approval from the city to open its uniquely themed restaurant. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | January 1, 2019 | 8:43 p.m.

Three months after it was issued a red tag order to stop work, the Magic Castle Cabaret in Santa Barbara is now trying get approval from the city to open its uniquely themed restaurant.

The project at 30 Los Patos Way went before the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review last month.

Although the project's architect, Bill Wolf, principal of Pacific Architects, and Magic Castle Cabaret owner Stella Larsen were seeking project approval, the ABR voted to give it an indefinite continuance.

The board voted 3-0, with members Bob Cunningham and David Watkins absent. Board member Richard Six abstained. 

The board instructed the applicants to study the framing of the deck, railing and ramp, and bring back a site plan showing the existing landscape, a look at the awnings and accurately show the roof plan and size of the equipment on top of the building. 

Wolf attempted to give the ABR a new set of plans at the beginnig of meeting — different than what the ABR had reviewed in preparation. The board focused mostly on the unfinished redwood deck in front of the building.

"I see more pieces of wood that you actually need to do the job," said board member Howard Wittausch.

Board member Amy Fitzgerald-Tripp noted that there were differences between the site plan and the photos of the actual building. For example, the HVAC units were not called out in the drawings. 

The Magic Castle opened for “members only” magic shows in August of 2018, and made interior and exterior improvements to the property, even though the owners did not have building permits, according to the city.

The building was previously occupied by Cafe del Sol, and the Planning and Zoning Division considers the Magic Castle to be under the umbrella of a restaurant.

Larsen said at the Dec.17 meeting that the parking will be valet only, and that the only people parking on site would be employees. The six spots in front of the restaurant are actually public spaces and cannot be reserved by Magic Castle 

Larsen envisions a private club for friends, family and their guests, all over the age of 21. The club would open at 5 p.m., and include a bar, appetizers and desserts. Inside, magicians would perform several magic shows throughout the evening

The city, however, put a red tag on the front door of the business in September because of the unpermitted work, and Larsen stopped holding shows.

Despite the drama over the permits and the red tag, the ABR board appeared optimistic about the project moving forward.  

"The board is happy to see something happening there," Wittausch said. "It's been a long time."

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

