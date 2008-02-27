‘Magic’ Laser Makes Mark without Leaving One

Getting right to the point — or, more specifically, right to the pain — chiropractor Victoria Razzaqui is employing a new K-Laser in her downtown Santa Barbara practice. Local Pilates instructor Chanda Fetter calls the device "the magic laser."

"I am very excited to offer this Class IV Laser for my patients, as it’s very therapeutic for a variety of conditions, including swelling, arthritic pain, fibromyalgia, leg, neck and back problems," Razzaqui said.

"It’s revolutionary in that it combines a high-powered, dual wavelength infrared laser in a single beam. This allows me to aim the laser directly at the pain’s point of origin, which reduces and even eliminates the pain."

Patient Lynn Schockner said it worked for her.

"I had a torn rotator cuff," she said. "It was quite painful, there wasn’t much range of movement, and I was looking at possible surgery, which would have required rehab both before and after. Dr. Razzaqui, using the K-laser, was able to immediately stop the pain in my shoulder and arm. Her treatment resulted in complete recovery of movement, rebuilding strength, and repairing the damage as well."

Patients say they feel little or no sensation while receiving the laser treatment. Some report a mild warmth or tingling, while others say an inflamed area becomes briefly sensitive just prior to the pain relief and reduction. Many feel immediate relief and experience healing, while more chronic sufferers may require several visits. Each treatment is cumulative.

Razzaqui often uses the laser therapy in conjunction with massage, chiropractic adjustments, and soft tissue mobilization at her office, Razzaqui Family Chiropractic, 1515 State St., Suite 14. Her specialty is in working with families, especially women and children.

Patient Elizabeth Kapp said she is grateful for the laser and for Razzaqui. Having suffered from chronic low back pain for more than 37 years, the legal assistant’s MRI revealed severe spinal stenosis and severe degenerative disc disease. She felt, in her words, "dismal."

Over the years, Kapp had sought relief through acupuncture, acupressure massage, physical therapy, stretching, exercise, heat packs, ice packs, ultrasound, cortisone shots, and a variety of anti-inflammatory drugs.

"Nothing seemed to offer effective, long lasting relief," she said.

Over the course of her eight-week treatment, Kapp experienced increasing relief from pain, inflammation and muscle spasm. While not entirely "healed" of her pain, she said she went from an 8 or 9 on a scale of 1-10, with 10 being excruciating pain, to about a 1 on a regular basis.

"I am now ready to begin a safe exercise program," Kapp said. "The relief from muscle and joint pain, as well as the spasms and stiffness has been simply unbelievable and very exhilarating."

The K-Laser works through directing biostimulative light energy to the body’s cells, which then convert into chemical energy to promote natural healing and pain relief. Health-care practitioners have made use of light therapies and lasers since the late 1970s. What makes the K-Laser different is its higher power, enabling it to penetrate more deeply.

Fetter raves about Razzaqui’s treatment of her chronic pain, the result of an old automobile accident.

"I thought my neck would never feel normal again," she said. "After several adjustments and the incredible "magic" laser, I have relief for the first time in years."

