Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 9:26 am | Fog/Mist 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

‘Magic’ Laser Makes Mark without Leaving One

Chiropractor Victoria Razzaqui's K-Laser device zeroes in on pain's point of origin.

By Noozhawk Staff | February 27, 2008 | 11:10 a.m.

Getting right to the point — or, more specifically, right to the pain — chiropractor Victoria Razzaqui is employing a new K-Laser in her downtown Santa Barbara practice. Local Pilates instructor Chanda Fetter calls the device "the magic laser."

"I am very excited to offer this Class IV Laser for my patients, as it’s very therapeutic for a variety of conditions, including swelling, arthritic pain, fibromyalgia, leg, neck and back problems," Razzaqui said.

"It’s revolutionary in that it combines a high-powered, dual wavelength infrared laser in a single beam. This allows me to aim the laser directly at the pain’s point of origin, which reduces and even eliminates the pain."

Patient Lynn Schockner said it worked for her.

"I had a torn rotator cuff," she said. "It was quite painful, there wasn’t much range of movement, and I was looking at possible surgery, which would have required rehab both before and after. Dr. Razzaqui, using the K-laser, was able to immediately stop the pain in my shoulder and arm. Her treatment resulted in complete recovery of movement, rebuilding strength, and repairing the damage as well."

Patients say they feel little or no sensation while receiving the laser treatment. Some report a mild warmth or tingling, while others say an inflamed area becomes briefly sensitive just prior to the pain relief and reduction. Many feel immediate relief and experience healing, while more chronic sufferers may require several visits. Each treatment is cumulative.

Razzaqui often uses the laser therapy in conjunction with massage, chiropractic adjustments, and soft tissue mobilization at her office, Razzaqui Family Chiropractic, 1515 State St., Suite 14. Her specialty is in working with families, especially women and children.

Patient Elizabeth Kapp said she is grateful for the laser and for Razzaqui. Having suffered from chronic low back pain for more than 37 years, the legal assistant’s MRI revealed severe spinal stenosis and severe degenerative disc disease. She felt, in her words, "dismal."

Over the years, Kapp had sought relief through acupuncture, acupressure massage, physical therapy, stretching, exercise, heat packs, ice packs, ultrasound, cortisone shots, and a variety of anti-inflammatory drugs.

"Nothing seemed to offer effective, long lasting relief," she said.

Over the course of her eight-week treatment, Kapp experienced increasing relief from pain, inflammation and muscle spasm. While not entirely "healed" of her pain, she said she went from an 8 or 9 on a scale of 1-10, with 10 being excruciating pain, to about a 1 on a regular basis.

"I am now ready to begin a safe exercise program," Kapp said. "The relief from muscle and joint pain, as well as the spasms and stiffness has been simply unbelievable and very exhilarating."

The K-Laser works through directing biostimulative light energy to the body’s cells, which then convert into chemical energy to promote natural healing and pain relief. Health-care practitioners have made use of light therapies and lasers since the late 1970s. What makes the K-Laser different is its higher power, enabling it to penetrate more deeply.

Fetter raves about Razzaqui’s treatment of her chronic pain, the result of an old automobile accident.

"I thought my neck would never feel normal again," she said. "After several adjustments and the incredible "magic" laser, I have relief for the first time in years."

For more information, contact Razzaqui Family Chiropractic at 805.962.1500.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 