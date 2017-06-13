Magoo’s Shoes Steps Up to Give Kids New Footwear

Magoo’s Shoes, a local nonprofit, recently delivered new shoes for 130 children from five local elementary schools in the Santa Barbara area.

The program, which has run for a number of years at Washington Elementary on the Mesa, branched out this year and sought additional funding to expand beyond one school.

“Last year, we partnered with Deckers Shoes, who offered us a very generous discount," said businessman Simon Dixon. "As we planned for this year, I asked Deckers if they would support us expanding the program if we could raise additional funds.”

Dixon, who has run Magoo’s Shoes for the last six years, said, “They gave us a big thumbs-up. The support of Deckers has been instrumental to our expansion and putting shoes on the feet of more needy kids.”

Starting early in the school day on June 2, children boarded busses, donated by Student Transportation Systems, and headed to the Deckers Brand Showcase store on the Deckers campus in Goleta.

Once there, the children were given lanyards with their names and information on them, and taken into the store by Deckers volunteers to pick out new shoes.

“Part of the magic of Magoo’s Shoes is that the kids get to pick any pair of shoes in the store," Dixon said. "These are kids that rarely if ever have that opportunity in any form. It’s not just about the shoes, it’s about love and support and hope.”

In Deckers, Dixon found a willing partner. “Community outreach is one of our core values,” said Stephen Coyne, store director at Deckers.

“We believe in being kind to people, being honest with people, being open and courageous. That’s part of our culture here and we like to share that with the greater community,” Coyne said.

To donate toward the next Magoo’s Shoes event, visit its GoFundme, https://www.gofundme.com/MagoosShoes.

— Linnette Jambazian for Magoo’s Shoes.