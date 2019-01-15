Posted on January 15, 2019 | 12:52 a.m.

Source: William Henebry

Mahlon E. Balderston Jr., 95, of Santa Barbara, passed away on Jan. 6, 2019, after a short illness.

As a well-respected music teacher, composer and organist, Balderston’s music experience goes back more than 75 years.

He learned to play the piano and organ as a child, and in 1949 he began his formal training at Oberlin Conservatory of Music on scholarship. He subsequently attended Iowa State University, where he received his master’s degree in music composition.

Balderston, a native of Trenton, N.J., had his first job after moving to Santa Barbara in the early 1950s with the Unitarian Society as their organist, although the bulk of his income has always come from teaching music, both with the public school system-where he started in 1955, and with Santa Barbara City College, where he was the head of the music department.

In his retirement years, Balderston remained very active, maintaining his music by playing for The Samarkand community, Trinity Episcopal Church, and various venues around Santa Barbara and Ballard areas.

He authored numerous music arrangements and was known to play his compositions during the holidays and events held at the above venues.

Balderston was well known for his exceptional music at the Avant Grande series Trinity Episcopal Church during holidays for decades. He was the kind of man, father, husband, friend and mentor who was resilient beyond measure.

He loved cats with great affection. He held himself to an elevated standard and was happiest in music, playing and teaching.

The special place he leaves behind in our hearts and in the community will long be felt.

Balderston is survived by his sons Mahlon III “Lonny” of Thousand Oaks; John (Kimberly) of Fort Worth, TX; and Stephen (Megan) of Clarendon Hills, IL; as well as six grandchildren: Lauren, Andrew, Michael, Katie, Celia and James, and one great-grandchild, Lila.

The family would like to thank the loving staff at Sarah House for giving Mahlon comfort and care in the last weeks of his life.

Per his request, no funeral service will be held. A memorial tribute to his life is planned later this year. In lieu of flowers, remembering Mahlon through donations may be made to the scholarship foundation in his name at Santa Barbara City College or Sarah House Foundation.

