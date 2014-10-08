Mail-In Ballots Go Out to Santa Barbara County Voters

Santa Barbara County residents should receive their vote-by-mail ballots by the end of this week, as the County Elections Office gears up for November’s election.

More than 115,000 vote-by-mail ballots went out Monday, and must be returned via post or in person by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 4, according to Renee Bischoff, chief deputy registrar of voters.

She said those who still want to sign up to vote by mail can send in requests until Tuesday, Oct. 28.

Voters can also drop off ballots to any polling location countywide on Election Day, and a full list of polling locations can be found under the Upcoming Elections tab on the county elections website.

“If they have applied for a vote-by-mail ballot and have not received it by the end of the week, they can come to our office and receive a ballot or contact our office for instructions,” Bischoff said.

Vote-by-mail ballots are available in the County Elections Building at 4440-A Calle Real in Santa Barbara or in Santa Maria at the Joe Centeno Betteravia Government Center, 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy., Suite 115.

So far, the county has just more than 192,000 registered voters leading up to the election, although residents can register to vote until Oct. 20, Bischoff said.

Voter registration cards are available in county election offices, DMV offices, public libraries and post offices throughout the county. Voters can also register online by clicking here.

County elections offices in Santa Barbara, Maria and Lompoc will have extended hours leading up to Nov. 4, working 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, and on Monday, Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bischoff said the county is still seeking Election Day poll workers, who would work 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. — polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. — and earn between $130 and $190 for the day after attending a training class.

Poll workers are required to be registered voters in California or a U.S. resident eligible to work in the country, she said.

Vote-by-mail ballots have gone out in time with the launch of Voter’s Edge, a comprehensive nonpartisan online voting guide to the California elections combining the work of the League of Women Voters of California Education Fund's original website, SmartVoter.org, and MapLight.

