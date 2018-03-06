Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 12:55 pm | A Few Clouds 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Mail Theft Suspect Arrested After Painted Cave Community Allegedly Catches Her on Camera

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | March 6, 2018 | 8:20 p.m.
Melissa Wheeler Click to view larger
Melissa Wheeler (SBSO photo)

Community vigilance led to the arrest of a Santa Paula woman who was booked on suspicion of stealing mail from multiple neighborhoods, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Melissa Wheeler, 41, was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail after she was found Saturday in a car in the Painted Cave Road area above Highway 154 with a “large quantity” of stolen mail, and methamphetamine, Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The Sheriff’s Department credits the proactive work of neighbors, who installed surveillance cameras, with helping deputies make the arrest, Hoover said.

Painted Cave Road community members have reported incidents of mail theft since November, Hoover said, and installed cameras near their mailboxes. 

At about 2 a.m. on Saturday, the cameras caught a woman on video removing items from multiple mailboxes, Hoover said, and a resident called 9-1-1.

Sheriff’s deputies located a vehicle parked in a turnout near Highway 154, and a woman was reportedly reclined in the driver’s seat. 

“The deputy noticed a pile of mail in the passenger seat and packages in the back seat,” Hoover said.

“Deputies identified the suspect as being Wheeler, and determined the mail and packages had been stolen from the Painted Cave neighborhood and other communities including Montecito, Mission Canyon, West Camino Cielo and the Foothill area.”

Wheeler is suspected of "suspected of stealing mail from the Painted Cave community and other neighborhoods possibly over the course of the past few months,” Hoover said. Deputies also reportedly found methamphetamine in the car, she said.

Hoover said the stolen items recovered from Wheeler already had been returned, or will be, to their owners.

Wheeler was booked on $50,000 bail. 

The Sheriff’s Department said mail theft is an ongoing issue all over the county, and encourages residents to secure their mail by using a locked mailbox, not leaving items in the mailbox overnight and picking up mail promptly after delivery.

Installing a video camera is also advised if you suspect mail theft, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 