Mail Theft Suspect Arrested After Painted Cave Community Allegedly Catches Her on Camera

Community vigilance led to the arrest of a Santa Paula woman who was booked on suspicion of stealing mail from multiple neighborhoods, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Melissa Wheeler, 41, was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail after she was found Saturday in a car in the Painted Cave Road area above Highway 154 with a “large quantity” of stolen mail, and methamphetamine, Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The Sheriff’s Department credits the proactive work of neighbors, who installed surveillance cameras, with helping deputies make the arrest, Hoover said.

Painted Cave Road community members have reported incidents of mail theft since November, Hoover said, and installed cameras near their mailboxes.

At about 2 a.m. on Saturday, the cameras caught a woman on video removing items from multiple mailboxes, Hoover said, and a resident called 9-1-1.

Sheriff’s deputies located a vehicle parked in a turnout near Highway 154, and a woman was reportedly reclined in the driver’s seat.

“The deputy noticed a pile of mail in the passenger seat and packages in the back seat,” Hoover said.

“Deputies identified the suspect as being Wheeler, and determined the mail and packages had been stolen from the Painted Cave neighborhood and other communities including Montecito, Mission Canyon, West Camino Cielo and the Foothill area.”

Wheeler is suspected of "suspected of stealing mail from the Painted Cave community and other neighborhoods possibly over the course of the past few months,” Hoover said. Deputies also reportedly found methamphetamine in the car, she said.

Hoover said the stolen items recovered from Wheeler already had been returned, or will be, to their owners.

Wheeler was booked on $50,000 bail.

The Sheriff’s Department said mail theft is an ongoing issue all over the county, and encourages residents to secure their mail by using a locked mailbox, not leaving items in the mailbox overnight and picking up mail promptly after delivery.

Installing a video camera is also advised if you suspect mail theft, the Sheriff’s Department said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.