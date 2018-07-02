Maintenance Work Extended on Pond at Santa Barbara’s Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden

Decades of accumulated sediment and muck being removed; pond to be slowly refilled

It is taking longer than expected to remove decades of accumulated sediment and muck from the pond at Santa Barbara’s Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden.

Workers have been digging up gooey debris for more than two weeks.

The maintenance project is continuing into this week to clean up the remaining sediment, and take advantage of the opportunity to optimize pond health, said city Parks Superintendent Ken Brown.

“It will be empty for a few days extra so that we can get it done in one clean sweep, and won’t have to do it again for years,” Brown said of the pond maintenance.

On Friday, crews were clearing the material on the bottom of the drained pond at the park.

Brown said 450 cubic yards of sediment will be removed, and more than half of the pond had been cleared as of Friday.

The turtles and koi fish have been temporarily relocated to Chase Palm Park in Santa Barbara, and are being monitored and cared for by Parks Division staff. There are about a half-dozen koi fish and about 200 turtles living in Alice Keck Park Memorial Gardens pond, according to Brown.

“We plan to get the sediment out by the end of the day on Tuesday (July 3),” Brown said. “Then we will begin putting the water back in, and slowly reintroducing the pond life as soon as the water comes to an ambient temperature.”

About a third of the sediment is being loaded into dump trucks and hauled offsite to be mixed with topsoil and reused in the parks, Brown said.

“Once we ran out of room, we began trucking it to MarBorg Industries for them to dispose of it,” he said.

Roughly a third of the debris was too “soupy,” and a Los Angeles-based pumping contractor removed it and will dispose it.

The exact contractor cost for the project is unknown at this point, he said.

The park at 1500 Santa Barbara St. will remain open during the upkeep, but specific areas may be closed intermittently to allow access for workers.

Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden’s pond had not been drained to allow for sediment removal in 40 years, according to a press release the city issued.

Recently, there has been a significant decline in water quality at the pond.

The project includes repairing the pond liner and removing debris from the site, which aims to improve water quality and enhance the wildlife habitat living in the area.

The city plans to post additional signs to curb park-goers from feeding the wildlife.

Feeding or disturbing wildlife can harm the pond animals, Brown said. Feeding the animals bread or other types of food also increases bacteria and pollutes the pond, as well as decreases the oxygen supply in the water.

“Our biggest problem is overfeeding (the wildlife), especially with human-type foods,” Brown said. “It’s best to let the animals forage and develop an ecological balance themselves.”

