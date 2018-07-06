Maintenance Work Leaves Hundreds Without Power in Santa Barbara

Despite forecasts for record high temperatures on Friday, several hundred customers in the Santa Barbara area were without electricity Friday morning due to planned power pole upgrades, according to the Southern California Edison Co.

There also was a report of an outage in Isla Vista due to a transformer fire on Del Playa Drive.

Edison’s online outage map reported 434 customers without power in San Roque, and 321 without power in the area of Las Positas Road and Cliff Drive.

The transformer fire in Isla Vista was roughly in the middle of the 6600 block of Del Playa, according to emergency radio traffic.

Edison indicated the power from the planned outages should be restored by 2 p.m.

There was no information immediately available on the Isla Vista incident.

