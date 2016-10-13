Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 6:24 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Maria Woman Fatally Injured, Another Arrested After Head-On Crash West of Lompoc

Abigail S. Morrissey, 32, of Santa Maria faces felony DUI charges following collision; Victoria R. Levinson, 62, died at the hospital

A California Highway Patrol officer examines the wreckage of a vehicle involved in a head-on collision Thursday night west of Lompoc. A Santa Maria woman was fatally injured in the crash. Click to view larger
A California Highway Patrol officer examines the wreckage of a vehicle involved in a head-on collision Thursday night west of Lompoc. A Santa Maria woman was fatally injured in the crash. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | October 13, 2016

A 62-year-old Santa Maria woman was fatally injured late Thursday night in a head-on collision west of the city of Lompoc, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Victoria R. Levinson died at the hospital early Friday, just hours after the crash, which occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. on West Ocean Avenue, east of Douglass Avenue, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

Both Levinson and the driver of a second vehicle, Abigail S. Morrissey, 32, of Santa Maria, had to be extricated from the wrecked vehicles, Zaniboni added.

Morrissey, who suffered a broken hip in the collision, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, the CHP said.

Both vehicles had major damage, and freeing the women required extensive extrication, Zaniboni said. 

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the Lompoc Fire Department, Vandenberg Fire DepartmentAmerican Medical Response, the CHP and Lompoc Police responded to the scene.

CalStar and a county Air Support Unit helicopter also were dispatched, but remained grounded due to foggy weather.

One patient was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center while the second was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

According to the CHP, Morrissey was westbound on Ocean Avenue in a 1996 Buick when she crossed into the opposing lane and slammed into an eastbound 1988 Mercedes driven by Levinson.

Initial reports claimed one of the drivers had fled the scene, but authorities later said the driver was still there.

The Buick may have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in the city before the head-on crash, according to emergency dispatch reports.

The collision remained under investigation by the CHP. 

A woman with major injuries had to be extricated from this vehicle, which was involved in a head-on collision Thursday night west of Lompoc. Click to view larger
A woman with major injuries had to be extricated from this vehicle, which was involved in a head-on collision Thursday night west of Lompoc. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
