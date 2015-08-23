Advice
Driver Reportedly Flees Santa Maria Rollover Crash That Left Passenger with Major Injuries
SUV flips into strawberry field off Highway 1 near Rancho Maria Golf Course
A passenger suffered major injuries in the Sunday afternoon rollover crash of an SUV near Santa Maria. The vehicle came to rest in strawberry field along Highway 1. Authorities say the driver ran away from the scene. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
One person suffered major injuries Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 1 in front of the Rancho Maria Golf Course.
The victim was transported by CalSTAR medical helicopter to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.
The red SUV ran off Highway 1 at about 1:45 p.m., landing on its side in a strawberry field east of the roadway, the California Highway Patrol said.
The driver, whose name wasn’t released, ran away from the crash scene, the CHP said.
One passenger was taken to the hospital with major head injuries, but a second passenger was unhurt, the CHP said.
The CHP said the SUV’s speed at the time of the rollover has not been determined.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
