Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:18 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Driver Reportedly Flees Santa Maria Rollover Crash That Left Passenger with Major Injuries

SUV flips into strawberry field off Highway 1 near Rancho Maria Golf Course

A passenger suffered major injuries in the Sunday afternoon rollover crash of an SUV near Santa Maria. The vehicle came to rest in strawberry field along Highway 1. Authorities say the driver ran away from the scene.
A passenger suffered major injuries in the Sunday afternoon rollover crash of an SUV near Santa Maria. The vehicle came to rest in strawberry field along Highway 1. Authorities say the driver ran away from the scene. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo | August 23, 2015 | 4:08 p.m.

One person suffered major injuries Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 1 in front of the Rancho Maria Golf Course.

The victim was transported by CalSTAR medical helicopter to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

The red SUV ran off Highway 1 at about 1:45 p.m., landing on its side in a strawberry field east of the roadway, the California Highway Patrol said.

The driver, whose name wasn’t released, ran away from the crash scene, the CHP said.

One passenger was taken to the hospital with major head injuries, but a second passenger was unhurt, the CHP said.

The CHP said the SUV’s speed at the time of the rollover has not been determined.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 