Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 11:01 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Major Crimes Up, Minor Crimes Down in Santa Barbara

By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | June 25, 2013 | 5:32 p.m.

The following is a summary of some of the crime data collected by the Police Department over the last two months for the City of Santa Barbara.

This information has been gleaned from a combination of statistical analysis and input from Patrol Division and Investigative Division supervisors tasked with reviewing crime reports.

The overall numbers of major crimes reported, commonly referred to as “Part 1” crimes, are slightly up from the previous month, but in most categories are down in comparison to year-to-date figures from 2012. Minor crimes reported, known as “Part 2” crimes, are down from the previous month and roughly even with year-to-date figures from 2012.

» Violent crimes: The rate of many violent crimes is down, particularly instances of rape. The exception seems to be cases of aggravated assault, which have been down in recent months, but are still up for the year. Many of the documented robberies continue to be shoplifting incidents that turn violent when the perpetrator is confronted by store employees.

» Property crimes: The overall rate of property crimes continues to decrease. Cases of vehicle theft have been down recently, however are still up in comparison to year to date figures from 2012. Detectives report that several cases involve cars with keys left inside or the engine left running. A number of other cases involve victims and suspects that are acquaintances. Residential burglaries were spread throughout the city. Detectives report that few of these instances involve suspects breaking into homes; most points of entry are unlocked side or rear doors or windows. Jewelry, cash and laptop computers are the most popular items to steal.

» Gang incidents: The overall number of gang incidents is down from the previous month however the severity of gang violence, i.e., shooting and stabbing, remains unchanged.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 