Major Extrication Required in 2-Vehicle Collision Near Santa Barbara

Driver of 1 car transported to hospital with head injuries after firefighters free him from wreckage on San Antonio Creek Road

Santa Barbara County firefighters work to extract a driver trapped in a car at Via Orquida and San Antonio Creek Road near Santa Barbara early Thursday. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County firefighters work to extract a driver trapped in a car at Via Orquida and San Antonio Creek Road near Santa Barbara early Thursday. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 3 p.m. | May 12, 2016 | 7:31 a.m.

Major extrication was required to free a driver from the wreckage of a car that crashed in the early morning hours Thursday near Santa Barbara.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Gutierrez, the crash involved two vehicles and occurred at about 2:15 a.m. on San Antonio Creek Road near Via Orquida, just north of Via Los Santos in the foothills above Cathedral Oaks Road.

He said the two cars were traveling south on San Antonio Creek Road at a high rate of speed when they approached a curve.

The driver of the second car, a 2001 BMW 325i, tried to pass the lead vehicle, a 1989 BMW 535i, but Gutierrez said the man lost control of his car and collided with a tree on the left side of the road.

Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said it took firefighters 15-20 minutes to free the driver from the wreckage.

The trapped motorist — identified by Gutierrez as Emmanuel Sierra, 21, of Goleta — was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Authorities say he suffered head trauma in the wreck, but his condition was not disclosed.

The driver of the lead car, identified as Constantine Papazacharioudakis​, 22, of Goleta, was not injured.

Gutierrez said alcohol or drugs were not a contributing factor in the crash, which is under investigation by the CHP.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

