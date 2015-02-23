Major Injuries Reported in Head-On Crash on Highway 154 Near Los Olivos

Accident is second serious collision at Roblar Avenue in two days

Three people were seriously injured Monday afternoon in a head-on collision on Highway 154 at Roblar Avenue near Los Olivos, the second major accident at that location in two days.

A CalStar helicopter was called to the scene and landed on the highway near the incident to pick up one patient for transport to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department Capt. David Sadecki.

The crash in the Santa Ynez Valley was reported at 5:15 p.m., and California Highway Patrol officers briefly closed the highway so the helicopter could land and AMR ambulances could get to the scene.

Two patients were taken by AMR ambulance on the ground, Sadecki said.

One person was trapped in the wreckage and had to be extricated, which took about 10 minutes, Sadecki said.

As of 6 p.m., the highway is open in both directions, but traffic was slow in the area because it was down to a single lane, Sadecki said.

The crash occurred in the same place where 13 people were injured Saturday night in a collision between a fully-loaded GMC 15-passenger van and a Cadillac CTS.

The cause of that collision is still unknown and the CHP is handling the investigation.

