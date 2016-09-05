2 Children Killed, 6 People Injured in Highway 166 Crash East of Santa Maria

Helicopters airlifted three patients to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital while ambulances took two people to Marian Regional Medical Center

Two children were killed and six people were injured Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel were dispatched shortly before 5 p.m. to the crash just east of Spanish Ranch, which is some 35 miles east of Santa Maria on the rural highway, the California Highway Patrol said.

A small westbound vehicle went out of control and swerved into the eastbound lanes, where it was struck broadside by an SUV, according to CHP dispatch.

Two children were declared dead at the scene, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Five other people, including two children, suffered moderate injuries, Zaniboni said, adding that two of the victims were ejected from the vehicles and four had to be extricated.

Two helicopters — one from Santa Barbara County and one from Calstar — were dispatched to the scene to pick up the injured.

Three patients, a mother and her two children, were airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said, while two others were being taken by AMR ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Names of those killed were not released pending notification of relatives.

The highway was closed in both directions in the area of the wreck, said the CHP, which is investigating the collision.

Eight total people were involved and one person was uninjured, Zaniboni said.

The collision happened in San Luis Obispo County, just over the line, so the SLO County Sheriff's Coroner's Office responded to the scene, Zaniboni added in an update Monday night.

