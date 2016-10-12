Major Injuries Reported in Solo-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria

At least one person was injured when a white pickup went off northbound Highway 101 near Donovan Road on Wednesday night in Santa Maria, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch reports.

The accident just before 8 p.m. reportedly involved a solo vehicle spin out before the truck landed some 40 feet off the road in the dirt, CHP dispatch reports said.

One person reportedly received major injuries in the crash.

Additional details were not available Wednesday night

