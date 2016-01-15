Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:50 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Major Injuries Reported in Rollover Crash Near Orcutt

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 5:37 p.m. | January 15, 2016 | 12:57 p.m.

One person suffered major injuries Friday in a vehicle accident on Highway 1 just south of Graciosa Road near Orcutt, according to emergency dispatch reports. 

The vehicle landed in a grassy area near the roadway, with a person lying next to the dark blue SUV, which reportedly was on fire.

The 25-year-old female driver from Lompoc  was ejected from the vehicle, which flipped over several times, county fire Capt. David Zaniboni said. 

Crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Vandenberg Fire Department responded to the scene of the crash which occurred at approximately noon.

A CalStar medical helicopter was called to transport the injured person to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. 

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash which occurred near the Highway 1 transition to Highway 135.

CHP Officer David Medina said the driver failed to maintain her lane as the roadway curved causing the vehicle to drift into the center median where it flipped end over end before landing in the dirt. 

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, breaking her left femur in the crash, Medina said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 