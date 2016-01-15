Major Injuries Reported in Rollover Crash Near Orcutt

One person suffered major injuries Friday in a vehicle accident on Highway 1 just south of Graciosa Road near Orcutt, according to emergency dispatch reports.

The vehicle landed in a grassy area near the roadway, with a person lying next to the dark blue SUV, which reportedly was on fire.

The 25-year-old female driver from Lompoc was ejected from the vehicle, which flipped over several times, county fire Capt. David Zaniboni said.

Crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Vandenberg Fire Department responded to the scene of the crash which occurred at approximately noon.

A CalStar medical helicopter was called to transport the injured person to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash which occurred near the Highway 1 transition to Highway 135.

CHP Officer David Medina said the driver failed to maintain her lane as the roadway curved causing the vehicle to drift into the center median where it flipped end over end before landing in the dirt.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, breaking her left femur in the crash, Medina said.

