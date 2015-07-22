Major Injuries Reported in Highway 101 Crash South of Rincon

Advice

A traffic collision was reported Wednesday on Highway 101 south of Rincon, and two people with major injuries were taken to a local hospital after they were freed from an overturned vehicle.

The vehicle, a Toyota Sienna minivan, was carrying a family of seven people and their dog, when one of the vehicle's tires exploded just before noon, according to Capt. Mike Lindbery of the Ventura County Fire Department.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, which went over the side of the roadway about 30 feet down an embankment

Law enforcement closed lanes in the area as firefighters worked to reach the people inside the vehicle, and traffic in the area remained heavy.

Two of the seven patients suffered "traumatic injuries," Lindbery said, and were transported to the hospital, and the other five passengers chose to seek care on their own.

A small, black dog was also reported missing from the vehicle in the wake of the crash, but Lindbery said the dog was later located.

Crews from the Ventura County and Ventura City Fire Department responded to the scene, along with firefighters from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department.

Three ambulances were also dispatched to the scene.

