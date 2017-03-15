Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 2:58 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Agricultural Worker Killed in Crash on Ranch Near Goleta

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | March 15, 2017

A contract agricultural worker was fatally injured Wednesday afternoon in a vehicle accident on a ranch near Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. at a lemon ranch on the 1500 block of Camino Rio Verde, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Three people — two men and a woman — were in the 4-wheel-drive vehicle when it overturned and rolled about 50 feet down a hillside, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

"They were operating the vehicle near a ridge line when, for unknown reasons, it went off the side and down into a canyon," sheriff's Lt. Kevin Huddle told Noozhawk.

(Initial reports indicated the vehicle was an ATV, but on arrival, emergency personnel determined it was a 4-wheel-drive vehicle, Huddle said.)

Two of the occupants were able to jump free of the vehicle and sustained only minor injuries, Huddle said, but the third suffered fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

He was described as a man in his 30s or 40s, possibly from Ventura County, but his name was not available pending notification of relatives.

Also responding to the scene were CHP officers and an AMR ambulance, along with personnel from the sheriff's Coroner's Bureau, which will be investigating the death.

The incident was being treated as an industrial accident, Huddle said, and the state Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal-OSHA, also was notified.

