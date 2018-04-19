Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 11:12 pm | Fair and Breezy 58º

 
 
 
 

Major Injuries Reported in Collision Near Goleta

Firefighters have to extricate victims from cars; three people taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 3, 2014 | 6:03 p.m.

A Volkswagen Beetle was one of two cars involved in an injury accident Tuesday afternoon near Goleta. (Zack Warburg photo)

Multiple people were injured — some seriously — in a vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon near Goleta, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers and Santa Barbara County firefighters were called out at about 4:20 p.m. to a wreck involving two vehicles near the intersection of Hollister Avenue and San Marcos Road, according to dispatch information on the CHP’s website.

A white Toyota minivan and a black Volkswagen Beetle convertible collided near the intersection, and an unknown number of people were injured, CHP said.

Fire crews reportedly spent nearly 30 minutes extricating victims from vehicles, and at least three people were transported to area hospitals, a witness from the scene told Noozhawk.

Traffic was tied up in the area for some time as crews worked to clear the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at

