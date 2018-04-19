Major Injuries Reported in Collision Near Goleta

Firefighters have to extricate victims from cars; three people taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

​

Multiple people were injured — some seriously — in a vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon near Goleta, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers and Santa Barbara County firefighters were called out at about 4:20 p.m. to a wreck involving two vehicles near the intersection of Hollister Avenue and San Marcos Road, according to dispatch information on the CHP’s website.

A white Toyota minivan and a black Volkswagen Beetle convertible collided near the intersection, and an unknown number of people were injured, CHP said.

Fire crews reportedly spent nearly 30 minutes extricating victims from vehicles, and at least three people were transported to area hospitals, a witness from the scene told Noozhawk.

Traffic was tied up in the area for some time as crews worked to clear the scene.



No other details were immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.