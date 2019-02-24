5 People Seriously Injured in Crash on Milpas Street in Santa Barbara

Single-vehicle accident occurred at the roundabout near Highway 101; 2 victims had to be extricated from wreckage

Five people were seriously injured late Sunday night in a single-vehicle accident on Milpas Street in Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 11:35 p.m. at the Milpas Street roundabout near Highway 101.

The Kia Sephia sedan was southbound on Milpas, reportedly at a high rate of speed, when it slammed into the roundabout and sustained major front-end damage, said fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado.

Three people suffered major injuries, and two others had moderate injuries, he added.

Three AMR ambulances responded to the scene, and the injured were all taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

Two of the victims had to be extricated from the wreckage, which took about 10 minutes, Mercado said.

Milpas Street was shut down in the area after the crash, and was expected to remain closed for at least two hours.

The Santa Barbara Police Department was investigating the crash.

