Local News

Major Injuries Reported in Head-On Crash on Highway 154 Near Santa Ynez

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 6:57 p.m. | November 14, 2017 | 5:56 p.m.

Two people suffered major injuries Tuesday evening in a head-on collision on Highway 154 near Santa Ynez.

The crash involving a Toyota Prius and a Dodge van occurred at about 5:30 p.m. near Armour Ranch Road, just east of Highway 246, according to the California Highway Patrol.

There was an injured person in each vehicle, and extensive extrication was required, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

It appeared that the Prius may have struck a deer and swerved into the opposing lane of traffic, slamming into the van, Zaniboni said.

Three Santa Barbara County fire engines were dispatched to the scene, along with a Calstar medical helicopter and a county helicopter.

Highway 154 was shut down for a time to allow the helicopters to land and pick up the two injured men, who were being flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Their names and details on their conditions were not available.

A third vehicle — a Buick sedan — also may have been involved in the accident, according to the CHP.

About 30 minutes later, a single-vehicle rollover crash was reported on Highway 154, about two miles east of the entrance to Cachuma Lake County Park, but it apparently was non-injury.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

