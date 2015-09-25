Friday, April 13 , 2018, 7:41 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Major Injuries Reported in Crash West of Santa Maria

Collision at West Main Street and Bonita School Road involved a Honda station wagon and a big rig

One person suffered major injuries Friday evening in a crash on West Main Street at Bonita School Road west of Santa Maria.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | September 25, 2015

One person reportedly suffered major injuries Friday evening in a crash involving a big-rig and a station wagon west of Santa Maria.

The crash occurred at about 6:20 p.m. at West Main Street and Bonita School Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim was trapped in the wreckage of the Honda station wagon and had to be extricated, according to emergency radio traffic.

Emergency personnel transported the victim by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, and then flew the person by Calstar medical helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

CHP dispatch indicated the semi ran a red light, but that could not be confirmed.

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the incident, and were assisted by crews from the cities of Santa Maria and Guadalupe.

Additional details were not immediately available.

