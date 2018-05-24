Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 11:25 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Major Injuries Reported in Downtown Santa Barbara Collision

Roadways shut down in area of crash at Chapala and Carrillo streets

2 firefighters inspect wreckage of car Click to view larger
Two people were seriously injured Thursday in a vehicle accident that shut down traffic near a major downtown Santa Barbara intersection. (John Palminteri / KEYT News photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 3:27 p.m. | May 24, 2018 | 1:43 p.m.

Two people were seriously injured Thursday in a vehicle accident that shut down traffic near a major downtown intersection, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The crash occurred shortly before noon at Chapala and Carrillo streets, said fire Capt. Mike De Ponce.

Two vehicles were involved, and one of the drivers was trapped in the wreckage, De Ponce said.

A sedan driven by a 91-year-old woman was northbound on Chapala when it ran a red light and struck another sedan that was westbound on Carrillo, according to Anthony Wagner, a Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman.

The second vehicle was spun around and knocked over a traffic signal before coming to rest on the sidewalk on the southwest corner of the intersection.

A training session was underway at nearby Fire Station 1, so crews heard the collision and were on scene within about 30 seconds, De Ponce said.

The 30-year-old female driver of the second vehicle required extrication, and was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries, De Ponce said.

The elderly driver of the other vehicle suffered moderate injuries, and also was taken to Cottage.

Their names and details on her conditions were not available, but Wagner said both were expected to survive.

2 wrecked vehicles Click to view larger
Two people were seriously injured Thursday in a two-vehicle accident near a major downtown Santa Barbara intersection. (Bill Macfadyen / Noozhawk photo)

The 91-year-old woman told investigators her vehicle experienced a mechanical failure of its braking system, Wagner said.

However, some witnesses reported that the woman had run another red light prior to the collision, he added.

In the wake of the crash, traffic was shut down at State Street and Carrillo, Chapala and Canon Perdido Street, and State and Carrillo.

The affected intersections were reopened at about 3:20 p.m.

The closures also forced the Metropolitan Transit District, which has its transit center nearby, to move its operation to the 1100 block of Chapala.

The collision remained under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

People standing near MTD buses Click to view larger
A major-injury crash at Chapala and Carrillo streets in downtown Santa Barbara on Thursday forced the Metropolitan Transit District, which has its transit center nearby, to move its operations to the 1100 block of Chapala. (Bill Macfadyen / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 