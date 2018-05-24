Major Injuries Reported in Downtown Santa Barbara Collision

Roadways shut down in area of crash at Chapala and Carrillo streets

Two people were seriously injured Thursday in a vehicle accident that shut down traffic near a major downtown intersection, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The crash occurred shortly before noon at Chapala and Carrillo streets, said fire Capt. Mike De Ponce.

Two vehicles were involved, and one of the drivers was trapped in the wreckage, De Ponce said.

A sedan driven by a 91-year-old woman was northbound on Chapala when it ran a red light and struck another sedan that was westbound on Carrillo, according to Anthony Wagner, a Santa Barbara Police Department spokesman.

The second vehicle was spun around and knocked over a traffic signal before coming to rest on the sidewalk on the southwest corner of the intersection.

A training session was underway at nearby Fire Station 1, so crews heard the collision and were on scene within about 30 seconds, De Ponce said.

The 30-year-old female driver of the second vehicle required extrication, and was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injuries, De Ponce said.

The elderly driver of the other vehicle suffered moderate injuries, and also was taken to Cottage.

Their names and details on her conditions were not available, but Wagner said both were expected to survive.

The 91-year-old woman told investigators her vehicle experienced a mechanical failure of its braking system, Wagner said.

However, some witnesses reported that the woman had run another red light prior to the collision, he added.

In the wake of the crash, traffic was shut down at State Street and Carrillo, Chapala and Canon Perdido Street, and State and Carrillo.

The affected intersections were reopened at about 3:20 p.m.

The closures also forced the Metropolitan Transit District, which has its transit center nearby, to move its operation to the 1100 block of Chapala.

The collision remained under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.