Major Injuries Reported in Highway 101 Motorcycle Crash Near Patterson Avenue in Goleta

A collision on northbound Highway 101 near Patterson Avenue resulted in major injuries to a motorcyclist, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle vs. motorcycle collision was reported at 2:36 p.m. and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the scene in addition to the CHP.

A 38-year-old man driving a custom motorcycle tried to stop in the face of slowing traffic and veered to the right, into the back of a vehicle, Officer John Gutierrez said.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision and was was transported to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with a broken left leg, Gutierrez said.

No arrests were made in relation to this accident, he noted.

